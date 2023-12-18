What teams will be in the ACC in 2024 football?

ACC Football: Predicting the Teams That Will Compete in 2024

As the college football landscape continues to evolve, conferences are constantly reshaping their memberships. The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) is no exception, with rumors swirling about potential additions and departures. With the 2024 season on the horizon, let’s take a closer look at the teams that are likely to compete in the ACC.

Current ACC Members:

The ACC currently consists of 14 teams: Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia, and Virginia Tech. However, it’s important to note that Notre Dame is a football independent but holds a partial membership with the ACC for other sports.

Potential Additions:

Rumors suggest that the ACC may look to expand its football membership in the coming years. Some potential candidates for inclusion include schools like West Virginia, Cincinnati, UCF, and USF. These schools boast strong football programs and could bring additional regional rivalries and television markets to the conference.

Potential Departures:

While no official announcements have been made, there is always the possibility of teams leaving the ACC. Schools like Florida State and Clemson have been linked to discussions about joining other conferences, such as the SEC. However, these are merely rumors at this point, and it’s important to remember that conference realignment is a complex process with many factors at play.

FAQ:

Q: What is conference realignment?

A: Conference realignment refers to the process of teams changing their conference affiliations. This can occur for various reasons, such as financial considerations, competitive advantages, or geographic alignment.

Q: Why do conferences expand or change?

A: Conferences often expand or change to enhance their competitiveness, increase revenue streams, or strengthen their overall brand. Adding or removing teams can also help conferences align geographically or create new rivalries.

Q: When will we know the final lineup for the ACC in 2024?

A: The final lineup for the ACC in 2024 will likely be determined through negotiations and discussions among conference officials, university administrators, and television networks. The process can take several years to finalize, and official announcements are typically made closer to the actual changes taking effect.

While the future of the ACC’s football lineup remains uncertain, it’s clear that changes are on the horizon. Whether through expansion or potential departures, the conference is poised to adapt and continue providing thrilling football action for fans across the nation. Stay tuned for updates as the 2024 season approaches, as the ACC’s football landscape may look quite different from what we see today.