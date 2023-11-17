What Teams Has Lionel Messi Been On?

Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, has had a remarkable career spanning over two decades. Born in Rosario, Argentina, on June 24, 1987, Messi’s journey in professional football has taken him to various teams, both at the club and international level.

FC Barcelona: Messi’s professional career began at FC Barcelona, where he joined the youth academy, La Masia, at the age of 13. He quickly rose through the ranks and made his first-team debut in 2004 at the age of 17. Messi spent an incredible 17 seasons at Barcelona, becoming the club’s all-time leading scorer and winning numerous domestic and international titles, including four UEFA Champions League trophies and ten La Liga titles.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG): In August 2021, after a contract dispute with Barcelona, Messi made a surprising move to Paris Saint-Germain. The French club secured the services of the Argentine superstar signing him to a two-year contract with an option for a third year. Messi’s arrival at PSG has created a buzz of excitement among football fans worldwide, as he joins forces with other top talents like Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

Argentina National Team: Messi has also represented his country, Argentina, at the international level. He made his debut for the national team in 2005 and has since played in multiple Copa America and FIFA World Cup tournaments. In 2021, Messi finally achieved international success leading Argentina to victory in the Copa America, their first major trophy in nearly three decades.

FAQ:

Q: How many goals has Messi scored for Barcelona?

A: Messi scored a staggering 672 goals in 778 appearances for Barcelona, making him the club’s all-time leading scorer.

Q: How many Ballon d’Or awards has Messi won?

A: Messi has won the prestigious Ballon d’Or award a record-breaking seven times, cementing his status as one of the greatest players in football history.

Q: Has Messi ever played for any other club besides Barcelona and PSG?

A: No, Messi has only played for Barcelona and PSG throughout his professional career.

Q: What is La Masia?

A: La Masia is the youth academy of FC Barcelona, renowned for producing talented players who often go on to play for the club’s first team.

In conclusion, Lionel Messi has had an illustrious career, primarily playing for FC Barcelona before his recent move to Paris Saint-Germain. His achievements and impact on the game have solidified his place among football’s all-time greats. As Messi continues to dazzle fans with his exceptional skills, the football world eagerly awaits the next chapter in his remarkable journey.