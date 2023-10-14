Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Movie Takes Theatres Storm

Fans of Taylor Swift were in for a treat this weekend as they flocked to their nearest movie theatres for the release of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – a concert movie based on her wildly popular world tour. The anticipation was palpable as fans settled in for the show, which was unexpectedly released a day earlier than scheduled.

The decision to produce their own concert films and work directly with theatres instead of collaborating with movie studios has proven to be a savvy move for Swift and Beyoncé. Both artists have successfully leveraged their star power to maximize their creative output and ensure a larger share of the profits.

Toronto film critic Sydney Urbanek notes thatpassing studios allows both the artists and the movie theatres to benefit financially. This is particularly good news for theatres, which have been struggling due to pandemic shutdowns and reduced audience attendance. In fact, a Statistics Canada report released earlier this month revealed that movie theatres are slowly recovering from the effects of the pandemic.

Moreover, the decision to release their concert films in theatres instead of on streaming platforms demonstrates the artists’ desire to create a unique and unpredictable experience. Urbanek explains that the film may not necessarily mirror the live concert, leaving room for surprises and variations in the tour next year.

The response to Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has been overwhelmingly positive, with Cineplex reporting $6.2 million in advance ticket sales – its highest pre-selling event ever. The Canadian movie theatre chain has seen tremendous interest in the film, and Landmark Cinemas has similarly experienced high demand.

The success of concert films like Taylor Swift’s and the re-release of Talking Heads’ Stop Making Sense demonstrate the potential resilience and profitability of this genre. Both Landmark and Cineplex are already looking into releasing more concert films in theatres, bridging the gap between event-style hype and dedicated music fanbases.

In conclusion, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is a testament to the enduring popularity of concert films and the power of artists to take control of their creative projects. With enthusiastic fans filling theatres and breaking pre-sale records, it’s clear that these films provide a unique and immersive entertainment experience.

Sources:

– “Taylor Swift concert film tops pre-sale ticket records at Cineplex” Benjamin Aubé for CBC News

– “Can Taylor Swift and Beyoncé pack movie theatres like they do stadiums?” Eli Glasner for CBC News

– “Taylor Swift’s concert film set to premiere a day early in Canadian theatres” Christina Stevens for Global News