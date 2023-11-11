What tattoos does Miley Cyrus have?

Miley Cyrus, the American singer, songwriter, and actress, is known for her bold and unique style. Over the years, she has adorned her body with an array of tattoos that reflect her personality and experiences. Let’s take a closer look at some of the tattoos that Miley Cyrus proudly displays.

One of her most prominent tattoos is the dreamcatcher inked on her right ribcage. The dreamcatcher is a Native American symbol believed to protect its owner from bad dreams and negative energy. Miley got this tattoo in 2011 and has often spoken about its significance in her life.

Another notable tattoo is the phrase “Just Breathe” written in cursive on her left ribcage. This tattoo holds a special place in Miley’s heart as it serves as a reminder of her close friend who passed away due to cystic fibrosis. The phrase encourages her to stay strong and appreciate every breath she takes.

Miley Cyrus also has a small anchor tattooed on her right wrist. The anchor symbolizes stability and strength, and for Miley, it represents her love for the ocean and her desire to stay grounded amidst the chaos of life.

In addition to these tattoos, Miley has several others scattered across her body. She has a tribute to her pet dog, Floyd, who passed away in 2014, a portrait of her grandmother, and a Vegemite jar to honor her Australian fiancé, Liam Hemsworth.

FAQ:

Q: How many tattoos does Miley Cyrus have?

A: Miley Cyrus has over 50 tattoos on her body.

Q: Does Miley regret any of her tattoos?

A: Miley has mentioned in interviews that she does not regret any of her tattoos as they all hold personal significance to her.

Q: Does Miley Cyrus have any matching tattoos with her family or friends?

A: Yes, Miley has matching tattoos with her family and friends. For example, she has a matching tattoo with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and her best friend, Cheyne Thomas.

Q: Does Miley Cyrus have any plans for future tattoos?

A: Miley has expressed her love for tattoos and has mentioned that she may get more in the future. However, she has not revealed any specific plans.

In conclusion, Miley Cyrus has a diverse collection of tattoos that represent various aspects of her life. Each tattoo holds a special meaning and serves as a reminder of her experiences and loved ones. As Miley continues to evolve as an artist, it will be interesting to see if she adds more ink to her already impressive collection.