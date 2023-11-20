What tattoo did Harry get with Taylor?

In the world of celebrity relationships, it’s not uncommon for couples to express their love and commitment in unique and permanent ways. One such example is the infamous relationship between pop stars Harry Styles and Taylor Swift. During their whirlwind romance back in 2012, the couple reportedly decided to commemorate their love with matching tattoos. But what exactly did Harry get inked on his body alongside Taylor? Let’s delve into this intriguing tale.

According to various sources, Harry Styles and Taylor Swift opted for a pair of tiny paper airplanes as their chosen tattoo design. These delicate and symbolic inkings were said to represent the couple’s ability to navigate through the ups and downs of their high-profile relationship. The paper airplane motif is often associated with freedom, adventure, and the idea of soaring above life’s challenges.

While neither Harry nor Taylor have publicly confirmed the existence of these matching tattoos, numerous paparazzi photos and fan accounts have captured glimpses of the inkings. It’s worth noting that both artists have a penchant for tattoos, with Harry sporting an extensive collection of body art and Taylor also embracing the occasional ink.

FAQ:

Q: When did Harry Styles and Taylor Swift get these tattoos?

A: The exact date of when Harry and Taylor got their matching tattoos remains unknown. However, it is believed to have taken place during their brief relationship in 2012.

Q: Are the paper airplane tattoos still visible?

A: While it’s been several years since the couple’s split, the tattoos are still visible on Harry’s body. However, Taylor has not been seen with the matching ink in recent years.

Q: Did Harry and Taylor regret getting these tattoos?

A: As neither Harry nor Taylor have publicly addressed their matching tattoos, it is unclear whether they have any regrets. Tattoo regrets are not uncommon, especially in the realm of celebrity relationships, where breakups can be highly publicized.

In the world of celebrity romance, tattoos often serve as lasting reminders of love and commitment. While Harry Styles and Taylor Swift’s relationship may have ended, their matching paper airplane tattoos remain as a testament to their once-shared love story. Whether these inkings will continue to hold significance for the former couple or become a distant memory, only time will tell.