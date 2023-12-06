What surgery did SRK have?

Shah Rukh Khan Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery: All You Need to Know

Introduction

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, fondly known as SRK, recently underwent a successful shoulder surgery. The actor, who has enthralled audiences with his charismatic performances for decades, had been experiencing persistent pain and discomfort in his shoulder, leading him to opt for this medical intervention. Let’s delve into the details of the surgery and address some frequently asked questions.

The Surgery

SRK underwent a procedure called arthroscopic surgery, also known as keyhole surgery, to address his shoulder ailment. This minimally invasive surgical technique involves making small incisions and using a tiny camera, called an arthroscope, to visualize and treat the affected area. The surgeon then repairs or removes damaged tissues, relieving pain and restoring functionality.

Reasons for the Surgery

The exact cause of SRK’s shoulder pain has not been disclosed, but it is speculated that it may be due to an old sports injury or wear and tear over time. Regardless of the cause, the surgery was deemed necessary to alleviate his discomfort and prevent any further complications that could potentially hinder his professional commitments.

Recovery and Rehabilitation

Following the surgery, SRK will undergo a period of rehabilitation to regain strength and mobility in his shoulder. This may involve physiotherapy, exercises, and a gradual return to his regular activities. The duration of the recovery process can vary depending on the individual and the extent of the surgery.

FAQ

Q: What is arthroscopic surgery?

A: Arthroscopic surgery is a minimally invasive procedure that uses an arthroscope to visualize and treat joint-related issues. It involves making small incisions and using specialized instruments to repair or remove damaged tissues.

Q: How long will SRK take to recover?

A: The recovery period can vary from person to person and depends on the complexity of the surgery. It is best to consult with the medical team overseeing SRK’s rehabilitation for an accurate estimate.

Q: Will SRK’s surgery affect his upcoming film projects?

A: While SRK’s surgery may temporarily impact his work commitments, he is expected to make a full recovery and resume his professional endeavors as soon as he is medically cleared to do so.

Conclusion

SRK’s successful shoulder surgery marks a significant step towards his recovery from persistent pain and discomfort. With proper rehabilitation and care, the actor is expected to regain full functionality in his shoulder, allowing him to continue captivating audiences with his remarkable performances.