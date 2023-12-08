What Subscription Do You Need to Watch Yellowstone on Peacock?

If you’re a fan of the hit TV series Yellowstone and are wondering how to catch up on the latest episodes, you may be considering subscribing to Peacock, the streaming service owned NBCUniversal. However, before you make any decisions, it’s important to understand which subscription plan you’ll need to access Yellowstone on Peacock.

What is Yellowstone?

Yellowstone is a popular American drama television series that premiered in 2018. Created Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the show follows the Dutton family, who own the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, as they navigate the challenges of preserving their land and legacy.

What is Peacock?

Peacock is a streaming service launched NBCUniversal in July 2020. It offers a wide range of content, including TV shows, movies, news, and sports. Peacock has both free and premium subscription options, allowing viewers to choose the plan that best suits their needs.

Peacock Subscription Plans

Peacock offers three subscription plans: Free, Peacock Premium, and Peacock Premium Plus.

1. Free: The Free plan allows users to access a limited selection of Peacock’s content, including a few episodes of Yellowstone. However, to watch the entire series, you’ll need to upgrade to one of the premium plans.

2. Peacock Premium: The Peacock Premium plan costs $4.99 per month and provides access to a vast library of content, including all episodes of Yellowstone. This plan includes ads during streaming.

3. Peacock Premium Plus: For $9.99 per month, the Peacock Premium Plus plan offers the same content as the Premium plan but without any ads. This plan is ideal for those who prefer uninterrupted viewing.

FAQ

Q: Can I watch Yellowstone on Peacock for free?

A: While Peacock’s Free plan offers a limited selection of Yellowstone episodes, you’ll need a premium subscription to watch the entire series.

Q: Can I watch Yellowstone on Peacock Premium without ads?

A: Yes, you can enjoy Yellowstone without any interruptions subscribing to the Peacock Premium Plus plan for $9.99 per month.

Q: Are all seasons of Yellowstone available on Peacock?

A: Yes, Peacock provides access to all seasons of Yellowstone, allowing you to binge-watch the entire series at your convenience.

In conclusion, to watch Yellowstone on Peacock, you’ll need to subscribe to either the Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus plan. While the Free plan offers a taste of the show, upgrading to a premium subscription will give you access to all episodes and an extensive library of content. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to immerse yourself in the captivating world of Yellowstone on Peacock!