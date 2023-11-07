What subscription do I need to watch Yellowstone?

If you’re a fan of gripping dramas set against the backdrop of the American West, chances are you’ve heard of the hit TV series Yellowstone. Starring Kevin Costner, this critically acclaimed show has captured the hearts of millions with its compelling storyline and stunning cinematography. But if you’re wondering how to get your hands on this must-watch series, we’ve got you covered.

Where can I watch Yellowstone?

Yellowstone is exclusively available on the Paramount Network, which is an American cable television channel. However, if you don’t have access to cable or prefer streaming services, fear not! There are a few options available to ensure you don’t miss out on this captivating series.

Paramount+

Paramount+ is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of content, including Yellowstone. With a Paramount+ subscription, you can stream all three seasons of the show, as well as any future seasons that may be released. Paramount+ is available on various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

FAQ:

1. How much does Paramount+ cost?

Paramount+ offers different subscription plans, starting at $4.99 per month with limited commercials. If you prefer an ad-free experience, you can opt for the $9.99 per month plan.

2. Can I watch Yellowstone on other streaming platforms?

As of now, Yellowstone is exclusively available on Paramount+. It is not available on other popular streaming platforms like Netflix or Hulu.

3. Can I watch Yellowstone for free?

While Paramount+ does offer a free trial period, it is a subscription-based service, and you will need to pay for a subscription to continue accessing their content, including Yellowstone.

So, if you’re eager to dive into the captivating world of Yellowstone, consider subscribing to Paramount+ and get ready to be enthralled the gripping drama and breathtaking landscapes of this remarkable series.