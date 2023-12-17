What Subscription Do I Need to Watch Monday Night Football?

Football fans eagerly anticipate Monday nights, as it marks the return of Monday Night Football, a beloved American tradition. However, with the rise of streaming services and cable alternatives, it can be confusing to determine which subscription is required to catch all the action. In this article, we will break down the options and provide answers to frequently asked questions.

Streaming Services:

One popular option for watching Monday Night Football is through streaming services. ESPN, the network that broadcasts the games, offers its own streaming platform called ESPN+. With an ESPN+ subscription, you can access Monday Night Football games, along with a wide range of other sports content. ESPN+ is available for $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

Another streaming service that provides access to Monday Night Football is Sling TV. Sling TV offers ESPN as part of its package, allowing you to watch the games live. Sling TV offers different subscription plans starting at $35 per month.

Cable Alternatives:

If you prefer a more traditional viewing experience, cable alternatives such as YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and FuboTV also offer ESPN as part of their channel lineup. These services provide live streaming of Monday Night Football games, along with other popular channels. Prices for these services vary, so it’s worth comparing the options to find the best fit for your needs.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Can I watch Monday Night Football for free?

A: Unfortunately, Monday Night Football is not available for free. You will need a subscription to a streaming service or cable alternative that includes ESPN.

Q: Can I watch Monday Night Football on the ESPN app?

A: While the ESPN app allows you to stream certain content, including highlights and analysis, it does not provide live streaming of Monday Night Football. To watch the games live, you will need a subscription to ESPN+ or a cable alternative that includes ESPN.

Q: Can I watch Monday Night Football on my mobile device?

A: Yes, with a subscription to ESPN+ or a cable alternative that offers mobile streaming, you can watch Monday Night Football on your mobile device.

In conclusion, to watch Monday Night Football, you will need a subscription to a streaming service or cable alternative that includes ESPN. Options such as ESPN+, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and FuboTV provide access to the games, allowing you to enjoy the excitement of Monday nights from the comfort of your own home or on the go.