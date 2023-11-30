What streaming service includes Discovery Plus?

What Streaming Service Offers Discovery Plus?

Streaming services have become increasingly popular in recent years, providing viewers with a wide range of entertainment options at their fingertips. One such service that has gained significant attention is Discovery Plus. Launched in January 2021, Discovery Plus offers a vast library of content from popular networks like Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, and many more. But which streaming service includes Discovery Plus? Let’s find out.

Discovery Plus on Hulu

One of the streaming platforms that includes Discovery Plus is Hulu. In January 2021, Hulu announced a partnership with Discovery to offer their content through their streaming service. This means that Hulu subscribers can access Discovery Plus adding it as an add-on to their existing Hulu subscription. With this option, viewers can enjoy the best of both worlds, combining the extensive library of Hulu’s original content with the diverse range of shows and documentaries available on Discovery Plus.

Discovery Plus on Amazon Prime Video

Another streaming service that includes Discovery Plus is Amazon Prime Video. In August 2021, Amazon announced that Discovery Plus would be available as a channel within their Prime Video platform. This integration allows Amazon Prime members to access Discovery Plus content directly through their Prime Video subscription, eliminating the need for an additional subscription or add-on.

FAQ

Q: What is Discovery Plus?

A: Discovery Plus is a streaming service that offers a wide range of content from popular networks like Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, and more.

Q: Can I watch Discovery Plus on Hulu?

A: Yes, you can watch Discovery Plus on Hulu adding it as an add-on to your existing Hulu subscription.

Q: Is Discovery Plus available on Amazon Prime Video?

A: Yes, Discovery Plus is available as a channel within Amazon Prime Video, allowing Prime members to access its content directly through their subscription.

In conclusion, if you’re looking to enjoy the diverse range of shows and documentaries offered Discovery Plus, you can do so subscribing to Hulu and adding it as an add-on or accessing it through Amazon Prime Video. These partnerships have made it easier than ever for viewers to access their favorite content all in one place. So, sit back, relax, and start streaming your favorite shows on Discovery Plus today!