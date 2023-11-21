What streaming service has NBC News now?

In the era of cord-cutting and on-demand content, streaming services have become the go-to platform for accessing news, entertainment, and a wide range of other content. With numerous streaming options available, it can be challenging to determine which service offers access to specific news channels. If you’re wondering which streaming service carries NBC News, we’ve got you covered.

NBC News Now: A Brief Overview

NBC News Now is a streaming service that provides live and on-demand news content from NBC News and its affiliated networks. Launched in 2019, it offers viewers access to breaking news, original documentaries, in-depth reporting, and exclusive interviews. NBC News Now covers a wide range of topics, including politics, business, health, and more.

Streaming Services Carrying NBC News Now

To access NBC News Now, you can subscribe to several popular streaming services. Here are a few options:

1. Peacock: Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, offers NBC News Now as part of its free tier. This means you can access NBC News Now without a paid subscription, although there may be some limitations on content availability.

2. Hulu: Hulu, a leading streaming service, also carries NBC News Now. To access it, you need a subscription to Hulu’s Live TV package, which includes live and on-demand content from various networks, including NBC News.

3. Sling TV: Sling TV is a popular streaming service that offers NBC News Now as part of its news add-on package. By subscribing to Sling TV’s news package, you can access NBC News Now along with other news channels.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is NBC News Now available for free?

A: Yes, NBC News Now is available for free on the Peacock streaming service.

Q: Can I access NBC News Now on Hulu without a Live TV subscription?

A: No, you need a Hulu Live TV subscription to access NBC News Now on Hulu.

Q: Are there any other streaming services that carry NBC News Now?

A: Yes, Sling TV offers NBC News Now as part of its news add-on package.

In conclusion, if you’re looking to stream NBC News Now, you have several options available. Whether you choose Peacock, Hulu Live TV, or Sling TV, you can stay informed and up-to-date with the latest news from NBC News and its affiliated networks.