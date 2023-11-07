What streaming movies are trending right now?

Streaming platforms have become the go-to source for entertainment, especially during these times when staying at home is the norm. With an overwhelming number of movies available at our fingertips, it can be challenging to decide what to watch. To help you navigate through the vast sea of options, we have compiled a list of the hottest streaming movies that are currently trending.

1. “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

This gripping courtroom drama, directed Aaron Sorkin, has been making waves on Netflix. Based on true events, it follows the trial of seven individuals charged with conspiracy during the 1968 Democratic National Convention. With its stellar cast and thought-provoking storyline, this movie is a must-watch.

2. “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Sacha Baron Cohen returns as the iconic character Borat in this highly anticipated sequel. Available on Amazon Prime Video, the film follows Borat as he embarks on a mission to gift his daughter to a prominent American politician. Filled with outrageous humor and satirical commentary, this movie is generating plenty of buzz.

3. “Mank”

Directed David Fincher, “Mank” is a Netflix original film that takes us back to the Golden Age of Hollywood. The movie delves into the life of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he battles personal demons while working on the iconic film “Citizen Kane.” With its stunning cinematography and captivating performances, “Mank” is a cinematic masterpiece.

FAQ:

Q: What does “trending” mean?

A: When a movie is “trending,” it means that it is currently popular and receiving significant attention or discussion.

Q: Are these movies available on all streaming platforms?

A: No, each movie mentioned may be exclusive to a particular streaming platform. “The Trial of the Chicago 7” is available on Netflix, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” can be found on Amazon Prime Video, and “Mank” is a Netflix original.

Q: Can I watch these movies for free?

A: While some streaming platforms offer free trials, most movies require a subscription or rental fee to access. Check the respective platforms for pricing details.

Q: Are these movies suitable for all audiences?

A: Each movie has its own rating and content warnings. It is advisable to check the ratings and read reviews to determine if a movie is appropriate for your preferences and age group.

In conclusion, if you’re looking for some captivating movies to stream, “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” and “Mank” are excellent choices. These trending films offer a variety of genres and captivating storylines that are sure to keep you entertained. So grab some popcorn, sit back, and enjoy the latest streaming sensations!