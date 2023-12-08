What streaming is included with Cox?

What Streaming Services are Included with Cox?

Cox Communications, one of the leading telecommunications companies in the United States, offers a range of streaming services to its customers. These services provide access to a variety of entertainment options, allowing subscribers to enjoy their favorite movies, TV shows, and more, all from the comfort of their own homes. In this article, we will explore the streaming options available with Cox and answer some frequently asked questions.

Streaming Services Offered Cox:

Cox provides its customers with access to popular streaming platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video. These services offer a vast library of content, including movies, TV series, documentaries, and original programming. By subscribing to Cox, customers can conveniently access these streaming services through their Cox Contour TV or Cox Internet accounts.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. How do I access streaming services with Cox?

To access streaming services with Cox, you need to have a Cox Contour TV or Cox Internet account. Once you have an account, you can log in to the respective streaming platforms using your Cox credentials.

2. Are the streaming services included in my Cox subscription?

While Cox provides access to popular streaming services, they are not included in the standard Cox subscription. You will need to subscribe to each streaming service separately and pay their respective subscription fees.

3. Can I stream content on multiple devices simultaneously?

Yes, most streaming services allow you to stream content on multiple devices simultaneously. However, the number of devices that can stream simultaneously may vary depending on the specific streaming service and your subscription plan.

4. Can I use my Cox remote to control streaming services?

Yes, Cox Contour TV customers can use their Cox remote to control certain streaming services. The remote features a voice control option that allows you to search for content across multiple streaming platforms.

In conclusion, Cox offers its customers access to popular streaming services such as Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video. While these services are not included in the standard Cox subscription, they can be easily accessed through Cox Contour TV or Cox Internet accounts. With a wide range of entertainment options available, Cox subscribers can enjoy their favorite shows and movies with ease.