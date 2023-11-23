What streaming comes free with Verizon?

Verizon, one of the leading telecommunications companies in the United States, offers a range of services to its customers. In addition to their renowned wireless plans and internet services, Verizon also provides various streaming options to its subscribers. These streaming services are available for free, allowing customers to enjoy a wide array of entertainment without any additional cost.

Verizon’s Free Streaming Offerings:

Verizon offers several streaming services that are included at no extra charge for eligible customers. These services cater to different interests and preferences, ensuring there is something for everyone. Here are some of the popular streaming options available:

1. Disney+: Verizon offers a free one-year subscription to Disney+ for new and existing customers on select plans. Disney+ is a popular streaming platform that provides access to a vast library of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic content.

2. Apple Music: Verizon customers on select unlimited plans can enjoy Apple Music for free. Apple Music offers a vast collection of songs, albums, playlists, and radio stations, allowing users to stream their favorite music anytime, anywhere.

3. Discovery+: Verizon provides a complimentary six-month subscription to Discovery+ for new and existing customers on select plans. Discovery+ offers a wide range of content from popular networks like Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, and more.

4. ESPN+: Verizon customers on select unlimited plans can access ESPN+ for free. ESPN+ is a sports streaming service that offers live sports events, original shows, documentaries, and exclusive coverage of various sports.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: How can I access these free streaming services?

A: Eligible Verizon customers can access these streaming services through the respective apps or websites. Simply download the app or visit the website, sign in with your Verizon account credentials, and start streaming.

Q: Are these streaming services available to all Verizon customers?

A: No, these streaming services are available to eligible Verizon customers on select plans. The availability may vary depending on the specific plan you have.

Q: Will I be charged for these streaming services after the free period ends?

A: Yes, after the free period ends, you will be charged the regular subscription fee for these services unless you cancel them before the trial period expires.

In conclusion, Verizon offers a range of free streaming services to its eligible customers, including Disney+, Apple Music, Discovery+, and ESPN+. These services provide access to a vast library of entertainment, catering to various interests. Make sure to check your eligibility and take advantage of these free streaming options to enhance your entertainment experience.