What streaming channels carry BET Plus?

What Streaming Channels Offer BET Plus?

Streaming services have become increasingly popular in recent years, offering a wide range of content to cater to diverse audiences. One such service is BET Plus, a subscription-based platform that focuses on African American culture and entertainment. If you’re wondering where you can access BET Plus, read on to find out which streaming channels carry this exciting service.

What is BET Plus?

BET Plus is a streaming service that provides a vast collection of content from the Black Entertainment Television (BET) network. It offers a variety of shows, movies, and specials that celebrate African American culture, including original programming and classic favorites. BET Plus aims to provide a platform for underrepresented voices and stories.

Which Streaming Channels Carry BET Plus?

BET Plus is currently available on a few major streaming channels, making it accessible to a wide audience. The primary platforms that carry BET Plus are:

1. Amazon Prime Video: BET Plus can be accessed as an add-on subscription through Amazon Prime Video. This allows Prime members to enjoy the extensive BET Plus library alongside their existing Prime Video content.

2. Apple TV: BET Plus is also available on Apple TV, allowing users to stream their favorite BET shows and movies directly through the Apple TV app.

3. Roku: Roku users can access BET Plus adding the channel to their Roku device. This enables them to enjoy the diverse range of content offered BET Plus.

4. Google Play: BET Plus can be subscribed to and accessed through the Google Play store, making it available to Android users on various devices.

FAQ

1. How much does BET Plus cost?

BET Plus is a subscription-based service that costs $9.99 per month. However, pricing may vary depending on the platform through which you access the service.

2. Can I watch BET Plus for free?

While BET Plus does not offer a free trial, some platforms may provide limited-time promotions or discounts. It’s best to check with the specific streaming channel for any available offers.

3. What kind of content does BET Plus offer?

BET Plus offers a wide range of content, including original series, movies, documentaries, and specials that celebrate African American culture and entertainment.

In conclusion, if you’re looking to explore and enjoy African American culture through a variety of shows and movies, BET Plus is a fantastic streaming service to consider. With its availability on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Roku, and Google Play, accessing BET Plus has never been easier. So, grab your popcorn and immerse yourself in the vibrant world of BET Plus!