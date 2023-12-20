What Streaming Apps are Free with Xfinity?

In today’s digital age, streaming has become an integral part of our entertainment consumption. With a plethora of streaming services available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. However, if you are an Xfinity customer, you may be wondering what streaming apps are available to you for free. Let’s explore the options.

Xfinity Stream is the primary streaming app provided Xfinity. It allows customers to access their cable TV channels, on-demand content, and DVR recordings on various devices such as smartphones, tablets, and computers. With Xfinity Stream, you can enjoy your favorite shows and movies anytime, anywhere, without any additional cost.

Peacock is another streaming app that Xfinity customers can enjoy for free. Launched NBCUniversal, Peacock offers a vast library of TV shows, movies, and exclusive content. With a free Xfinity subscription, you can access a limited version of Peacock, which includes a selection of popular shows and movies. For an enhanced experience, you can upgrade to Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus, which offer additional content and features.

HBO Max is a premium streaming service that provides access to a wide range of HBO shows, movies, and exclusive content. While HBO Max is not free with Xfinity, Xfinity customers who subscribe to HBO through their cable package can access HBO Max at no extra cost. This means you can enjoy popular series like Game of Thrones, Westworld, and many more on your preferred devices.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I access Xfinity Stream if I am not an Xfinity customer?

A: No, Xfinity Stream is exclusively available to Xfinity customers.

Q: Is Peacock completely free for Xfinity customers?

A: Xfinity customers can access a limited version of Peacock for free. However, there are premium options available for an enhanced experience.

Q: Can I watch HBO Max for free with Xfinity?

A: HBO Max is not free with Xfinity. However, Xfinity customers who subscribe to HBO through their cable package can access HBO Max at no additional cost.

In conclusion, Xfinity offers a range of streaming apps for its customers to enjoy. From Xfinity Stream, which provides access to cable TV channels and on-demand content, to Peacock and HBO Max, which offer a vast library of shows and movies, Xfinity customers have plenty of options to satisfy their streaming needs. So sit back, relax, and start streaming your favorite content with Xfinity.