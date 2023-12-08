What Streaming Apps are Free with Cox?

In today’s digital age, streaming apps have become an integral part of our entertainment experience. With a plethora of options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right streaming service that suits your needs. However, if you are a Cox Communications customer, you may be wondering which streaming apps are available to you for free. Let’s explore the streaming apps that Cox offers to its subscribers.

1. Contour App: Cox’s Contour app is a one-stop solution for all your streaming needs. It allows you to access live TV, on-demand content, and even your DVR recordings. With the Contour app, you can watch your favorite shows and movies on your mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, from anywhere within your home network.

2. HBO Max: Cox provides its customers with complimentary access to HBO Max, a premium streaming service that offers a vast library of movies, TV shows, and exclusive content. With HBO Max, you can binge-watch popular series like Game of Thrones, Westworld, and Friends, among others.

3. ESPN3: Sports enthusiasts will be delighted to know that Cox offers free access to ESPN3. This streaming service allows you to watch a wide range of live sporting events, including college football, basketball, soccer, and more. ESPN3 also provides access to exclusive content, such as interviews, analysis, and highlights.

4. TV Network Apps: Cox subscribers can enjoy free access to various TV network apps, such as ABC, NBC, FOX, and more. These apps allow you to stream live TV, catch up on missed episodes, and explore a library of on-demand content from your favorite networks.

FAQ:

Q: Do I need a specific Cox package to access these streaming apps?

A: No, these streaming apps are available to all Cox Communications customers at no additional cost.

Q: Can I access these streaming apps outside of my home network?

A: While some apps, like the Contour app, can be accessed within your home network, others, such as HBO Max and ESPN3, can be accessed from anywhere with an internet connection.

Q: Are there any limitations to using these streaming apps?

A: Some apps may require you to sign in with your Cox account credentials to access the content. Additionally, certain streaming apps may have restrictions on the number of simultaneous streams or the availability of specific content.

In conclusion, Cox Communications offers a range of free streaming apps to its customers, including the Contour app, HBO Max, ESPN3, and various TV network apps. These apps provide a diverse selection of content, ensuring that Cox subscribers can enjoy their favorite shows, movies, and sports events conveniently. So, sit back, relax, and start streaming with Cox!