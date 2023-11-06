What strategies does Telegram use to monetize its service?

Telegram, the popular messaging app known for its focus on privacy and security, has managed to attract over 500 million active users worldwide. Despite its immense user base, Telegram has remained ad-free and has not charged its users for basic features. So, how does Telegram monetize its service? Let’s take a closer look at the strategies employed the messaging platform.

1. Telegram’s Initial Coin Offering (ICO): In 2018, Telegram conducted one of the largest Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) in history, raising $1.7 billion through the sale of its own cryptocurrency, called Gram. However, due to regulatory issues, the project was eventually abandoned, and the funds were returned to investors.

2. Premium Features: While the core features of Telegram remain free, the platform offers additional features through its premium subscription called Telegram Plus. This subscription provides users with enhanced functionality, such as the ability to create larger groups, access cloud storage for files, and enjoy priority customer support.

3. Stickers and Customization: Telegram offers a vast collection of stickers and allows users to create and sell their own sticker sets. The platform takes a cut from the sales made sticker creators, providing them with a way to monetize their creativity while offering users a wide range of expressive options.

4. Channel Ads: Telegram allows channel owners to display ads within their channels. These ads can be targeted to specific audiences, making them more relevant and effective. Channel owners receive a portion of the revenue generated from these ads, while Telegram benefits from increased engagement and user retention.

5. Partnerships and Integrations: Telegram has formed partnerships with various companies and organizations, allowing them to integrate their services into the platform. For example, Telegram has collaborated with music streaming services, allowing users to listen to music directly within the app. These partnerships often involve revenue-sharing agreements, benefiting both Telegram and its partners.

FAQ:

Q: Is Telegram completely free?

A: Yes, Telegram’s core features are free to use. However, some premium features are available through a subscription called Telegram Plus.

Q: How does Telegram make money?

A: Telegram monetizes its service through various strategies, including premium subscriptions, sticker sales, channel ads, and partnerships.

Q: Can I use Telegram without seeing ads?

A: Telegram does not display ads in the main chat interface. However, channel owners have the option to display ads within their channels.

Q: What happened to Telegram’s cryptocurrency project?

A: Telegram’s cryptocurrency project, Gram, was abandoned due to regulatory issues, and the funds raised through its ICO were returned to investors.

In conclusion, Telegram employs a combination of strategies to monetize its service while keeping its core features free for users. Through premium subscriptions, sticker sales, channel ads, and partnerships, Telegram ensures a sustainable revenue stream while maintaining its commitment to user privacy and experience.