Black Friday and Thanksgiving Shopping: What to Expect From Major Retailers

As the holiday season approaches, many shoppers eagerly anticipate the deals and sales that come with Black Friday and Thanksgiving. In recent years, some major retailers have made changes to their holiday shopping schedules, prioritizing employee well-being and adapting to the evolving retail landscape.

Walmart, one of the largest retailers in the world, has been closed on Thanksgiving since the pandemic and will continue to do so this year. However, they have chosen to kick off their Black Friday sales early, starting on November 8th, both online and in stores on November 24th.

Target, another retail giant, made the decision to close its stores on Thanksgiving in 2020 to reduce crowds during the pandemic. The company announced that this closure would be permanent, giving employees a well-deserved day off. Target’s Black Friday deals will start early both online and in-store, with store hours yet to be announced.

Best Buy has also chosen to keep its doors closed on Thanksgiving. However, they will allow individual stores to set their own hours for Black Friday. Shoppers can check Best Buy’s store locator to find the specific hours for their local store.

Kohl’s, known for its Black Friday promotions, will close its stores on Thanksgiving and open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday. Store hours may vary location, so it’s advisable to check with your local Kohl’s for specific details.

While some retailers are closing their doors on Thanksgiving, others, such as Dollar General and Whole Foods, will remain open with modified hours. Dollar General stores in most states will be open on Thanksgiving Day, while Whole Foods will have altered hours on this holiday and others like Christmas.

As the holiday shopping season approaches, it’s essential for shoppers to stay informed about store hours and deals. Checking with individual retailers or their websites will provide the most up-to-date information.

FAQ

1. Will Walmart be open on Thanksgiving?

No, Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving as they have been since the pandemic.

2. Is Target closed on Thanksgiving?

Yes, Target will be closed on Thanksgiving as they have permanently made this decision.

3. What are the Black Friday hours for Best Buy?

Best Buy stores will set their own hours for Black Friday, so it’s recommended to check the store locator for specific details.

4. When does Kohl’s open on Black Friday?

Kohl’s will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday, although store hours may vary location.

5. Will Dollar General be open on Thanksgiving Day?

Yes, Dollar General stores in most states will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Shoppers can visit DG.com for local store hours.

6. Is Whole Foods open on Thanksgiving?

Yes, Whole Foods will be open on Thanksgiving but will have modified hours. It’s advisable to check specific store hours online.

(Source: cbsnews.com)