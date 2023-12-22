What station is KTLA 5?

Los Angeles, CA – If you’re a resident of the greater Los Angeles area, you may have found yourself wondering, “What station is KTLA 5?” Well, look no further, as we have all the information you need to tune in to this popular local television station.

KTLA 5 is a television station based in Los Angeles, California. It is an affiliate of The CW Network and broadcasts on channel 5. The station has a long and storied history, being one of the first commercially licensed television stations in the United States. KTLA 5 has been serving the Los Angeles community since 1947, providing news, entertainment, and sports coverage to millions of viewers.

FAQ:

Q: What type of programming does KTLA 5 offer?

A: KTLA 5 offers a wide range of programming, including local and national news, weather updates, sports coverage, and popular entertainment shows. They also air syndicated programs and movies.

Q: How can I watch KTLA 5?

A: KTLA 5 is available over-the-air on channel 5 for viewers with an antenna. It is also available on most cable and satellite providers in the Los Angeles area. Additionally, you can stream KTLA 5 live on their official website or through various streaming services.

Q: What time does the news air on KTLA 5?

A: KTLA 5 offers news programming throughout the day, with their flagship newscasts airing in the morning, evening, and late night. The exact times may vary, so it’s best to check their schedule or website for the most up-to-date information.

Whether you’re looking for the latest news updates, your favorite TV shows, or local sports coverage, KTLA 5 has you covered. Tune in to channel 5 or stream their content online to stay connected with the happenings in Los Angeles.