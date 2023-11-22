What station is Hoda and Jenna on?

If you’re a fan of the dynamic duo Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, you may be wondering what station you can catch their popular talk show. Well, look no further! Hoda and Jenna can be found on the NBC network.

NBC: The Home of Hoda and Jenna

NBC, which stands for the National Broadcasting Company, is one of the major television networks in the United States. It is known for its diverse range of programming, including news, sports, and entertainment. NBC is available on various cable and satellite providers across the country, making it easily accessible to viewers.

The Hoda and Jenna Show

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager co-host a lively and engaging talk show that airs on NBC. The show covers a wide range of topics, including current events, pop culture, lifestyle, and human interest stories. Hoda and Jenna bring their unique personalities and perspectives to the show, creating a fun and relatable atmosphere for viewers.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What time does Hoda and Jenna air?

A: Hoda and Jenna is typically broadcasted on weekdays at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. However, it’s always a good idea to check your local listings for the most accurate schedule.

Q: Can I watch Hoda and Jenna online?

A: Yes, NBC provides online streaming options for viewers who prefer to watch the show on their computers, smartphones, or other devices. You can visit the NBC website or use their mobile app to access the live stream or catch up on previous episodes.

Q: Is Hoda and Jenna available internationally?

A: While NBC is primarily available in the United States, some international cable and satellite providers may carry the network. Additionally, NBC may offer international streaming options in certain regions. It’s best to check with your local television provider or NBC’s official website for availability in your country.

In conclusion, Hoda and Jenna can be found on the NBC network, which is widely accessible through various cable and satellite providers. The show offers a delightful mix of entertainment and informative content, making it a must-watch for fans. Whether you tune in on television or stream it online, Hoda and Jenna are sure to brighten up your day with their engaging discussions and infectious energy.