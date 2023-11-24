What states banned delta-8?

In recent months, the popularity of delta-8 THC, a compound derived from hemp, has surged across the United States. Delta-8 THC is known for its psychoactive effects, similar to its cousin delta-9 THC found in marijuana. However, unlike delta-9 THC, delta-8 THC is derived from hemp and is legal under federal law. Despite its legal status at the federal level, several states have taken steps to ban or restrict the sale and consumption of delta-8 THC products. Let’s take a closer look at which states have banned delta-8 and what it means for consumers.

States that have banned delta-8 THC:

1. Alaska: In May 2021, Alaska became one of the first states to ban delta-8 THC. The state’s Marijuana Control Board voted to classify delta-8 THC as a controlled substance, making it illegal to possess, manufacture, or sell.

2. Arizona: In June 2021, Arizona passed a law that explicitly banned delta-8 THC. The law classified delta-8 THC as a Schedule I controlled substance, making it illegal to possess, use, or sell.

3. Arkansas: In July 2021, Arkansas banned delta-8 THC through emergency rulemaking. The state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Division issued a statement declaring that delta-8 THC is a Schedule I controlled substance.

4. Colorado: In August 2021, Colorado joined the list of states that have banned delta-8 THC. The state’s Marijuana Enforcement Division issued a bulletin stating that delta-8 THC products are not allowed to be sold in licensed dispensaries.

5. Delaware: In September 2021, Delaware banned delta-8 THC through emergency rulemaking. The state’s Division of Public Health issued a notice stating that delta-8 THC is a Schedule I controlled substance.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: What is delta-8 THC?

A: Delta-8 THC is a psychoactive compound derived from hemp. It is similar to delta-9 THC, the main psychoactive compound found in marijuana, but with milder effects.

Q: Is delta-8 THC legal?

A: Delta-8 THC is legal at the federal level under the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized hemp and its derivatives. However, states have the authority to regulate or ban delta-8 THC within their jurisdictions.

Q: Why are states banning delta-8 THC?

A: States have cited concerns about the psychoactive effects and potential health risks associated with delta-8 THC. Some argue that it undermines the intent of marijuana legalization efforts and poses a threat to public health and safety.

Q: Can I still purchase delta-8 THC products in states where it is banned?

A: No, it is illegal to possess, use, or sell delta-8 THC products in states where it has been banned. Violating these laws can result in criminal charges and penalties.

As the popularity of delta-8 THC continues to grow, it is important for consumers to stay informed about the legal status of this compound in their respective states. It is advisable to check local laws and regulations before purchasing or using delta-8 THC products to avoid any legal consequences.