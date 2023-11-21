What State Was “Son in Law” Filmed In?

In the world of cinema, the location of a film can often play a crucial role in setting the stage for the story. From bustling cities to serene countryside, the choice of setting can greatly impact the overall atmosphere and authenticity of a movie. One such film that captured the hearts of audiences in the 1990s was “Son in Law,” a comedy starring Pauly Shore and Carla Gugino. But where exactly was this hilarious romp filmed?

The Setting:

“Son in Law” takes place in the fictional town of South Pasadena, California. However, the majority of the filming actually occurred in the beautiful state of California itself. The movie showcases various iconic locations throughout the state, giving viewers a taste of its diverse landscapes.

Filming Locations:

The production team of “Son in Law” carefully selected several locations in California to bring the story to life. One notable filming spot was the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), which served as the backdrop for the college scenes. The picturesque city of Santa Clarita, located in Los Angeles County, was also featured prominently in the film. Its charming small-town vibe perfectly complemented the storyline.

FAQ:

Q: Why was California chosen as the filming location for “Son in Law”?

A: California was chosen for its diverse landscapes and its ability to provide the desired settings for the film. From college campuses to rural areas, the state offered a wide range of locations that suited the storyline.

Q: Are all the locations in the movie real?

A: While some locations were real, such as UCLA, others were created specifically for the film. The fictional town of South Pasadena, for example, was not an actual place.

Q: Did the filming locations accurately represent the story’s setting?

A: Yes, the chosen locations effectively captured the essence of the story’s setting. The combination of real and fictional places created a believable world for the characters to inhabit.

In conclusion, “Son in Law” was primarily filmed in California, with various locations throughout the state serving as the backdrop for this beloved comedy. From the bustling streets of Los Angeles to the tranquil beauty of Santa Clarita, the film showcased the diverse landscapes that California has to offer. So, if you ever find yourself watching “Son in Law” and wondering where it was filmed, you can now confidently say that it was shot in the Golden State.