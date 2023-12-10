Ted Lasso: The Iconic Stadium Behind the Scenes

If you’re a fan of the hit TV show “Ted Lasso,” you may have found yourself wondering where the captivating football action takes place. The stadium featured in the series has become an integral part of the show’s charm, providing a backdrop for the hilarious and heartwarming moments that have captured the hearts of viewers worldwide. So, what stadium is Ted Lasso filmed at? Let’s dive into the details.

The stadium that serves as the home ground for AFC Richmond, the fictional football club in the show, is none other than Selhurst Park. Located in South London, Selhurst Park is the real-life home of Crystal Palace Football Club. The stadium has a rich history, dating back to its opening in 1924, and has since undergone several renovations to accommodate modern-day football.

Selhurst Park boasts a seating capacity of over 25,000, providing an authentic and vibrant atmosphere for both the fictional matches of AFC Richmond and the real-life games of Crystal Palace. Its distinctive red and blue seats, combined with the iconic Holmesdale Fanatics stand, create a visually striking setting that adds to the overall aesthetic of the show.

FAQ:

Q: Is Selhurst Park the only stadium used in Ted Lasso?

A: While Selhurst Park serves as the primary filming location for the show, other stadiums have also been used for certain scenes. For instance, the exterior shots of AFC Richmond’s stadium are filmed at The Hive Stadium in London.

Q: Are the matches in Ted Lasso filmed during real games?

A: No, the football matches shown in the series are not filmed during actual games. They are meticulously choreographed and rehearsed to ensure the safety of the actors and capture the desired shots.

Q: Can fans visit Selhurst Park?

A: Yes, Crystal Palace Football Club offers stadium tours, allowing fans to explore Selhurst Park and learn more about its history. However, it’s important to check the club’s website for any restrictions or guidelines before planning a visit.

As fans eagerly await the next season of “Ted Lasso,” the iconic Selhurst Park will continue to play a vital role in bringing the world of AFC Richmond to life. Its presence adds an authentic touch to the show, making it even more enjoyable for football enthusiasts and casual viewers alike. So, next time you tune in to watch Ted Lasso’s coaching antics, remember that the stadium itself is a star in its own right.