What sports channels do you get with Amazon Prime?

What Sports Channels are Included in Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime has become a popular choice for streaming movies, TV shows, and even live sports. With its vast selection of content, it’s no wonder that sports enthusiasts are curious about what sports channels are available with an Amazon Prime subscription. In this article, we will explore the sports channels you can access through Amazon Prime and answer some frequently asked questions.

Sports Channels Available on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime offers a variety of sports channels that cater to different interests. Some of the popular sports channels included in the Amazon Prime subscription are:

1. Prime Video Sports: Amazon Prime Video offers a range of live sports events, including Thursday Night Football games, ATP Tour Tennis, and Premier League soccer matches. These events are available to stream at no additional cost for Prime members.

2. Eurosport Player: Eurosport Player provides access to a wide range of live sporting events, including tennis, cycling, motorsports, and winter sports. With an Amazon Prime subscription, you can enjoy live and on-demand content from Eurosport Player.

3. NBC Sports Gold: Amazon Prime members can also access NBC Sports Gold, which offers exclusive live sports coverage, including Premier League soccer, PGA Tour golf, and more. This channel provides additional in-depth coverage and exclusive content for sports enthusiasts.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Are these sports channels included in the Amazon Prime subscription?

A: Yes, the sports channels mentioned above are included in the Amazon Prime subscription at no extra cost. However, some channels may offer additional premium content that requires a separate subscription.

Q: Can I watch these sports channels on any device?

A: Yes, you can stream these sports channels on various devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, and computers. Simply download the Amazon Prime Video app or access the channels through the Prime Video website.

Q: Are live sports events available for replay?

A: Yes, most live sports events are available for replay on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch them at your convenience, even if you missed the live broadcast.

In conclusion, Amazon Prime offers a range of sports channels that cater to different interests. From live football matches to tennis tournaments and exclusive sports coverage, there is something for every sports enthusiast. With the convenience of streaming on multiple devices, Amazon Prime provides a comprehensive sports viewing experience for its subscribers.