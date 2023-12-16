What sports are included in Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus: A Comprehensive Guide to the Sports Offerings

Paramount Plus, the popular streaming service, has quickly become a go-to platform for sports enthusiasts. With its extensive range of live sports coverage, the service offers a diverse selection of sporting events to cater to a wide audience. Whether you’re a fan of soccer, basketball, tennis, or more, Paramount Plus has you covered. Let’s dive into the exciting world of sports available on Paramount Plus.

What sports can you watch on Paramount Plus?

Paramount Plus provides an array of sports content, including live games, highlights, and analysis. Some of the major sports covered on the platform include:

1. Soccer: Paramount Plus offers live coverage of various soccer leagues, including the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, NWSL, and more. Fans can enjoy watching their favorite teams and players in action.

2. Basketball: NBA fans can catch live games, highlights, and exclusive content on Paramount Plus. From regular-season matchups to the thrilling playoffs, basketball enthusiasts can stay up to date with all the action.

3. Tennis: Paramount Plus covers major tennis tournaments, such as the ATP Tour and WTA Tour. Tennis fans can witness the intense battles between top-ranked players and experience the excitement of Grand Slam events.

4. Football: The service also offers live coverage of select NFL games, allowing football fans to enjoy the thrill of the gridiron.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How much does Paramount Plus cost?

A: Paramount Plus offers different subscription plans, starting at $4.99 per month with limited commercials and $9.99 per month for an ad-free experience.

Q: Can I watch sports on Paramount Plus without cable?

A: Yes, Paramount Plus is a standalone streaming service, meaning you can access its sports content without a cable subscription.

Q: Are there any additional sports offerings on Paramount Plus?

A: In addition to the aforementioned sports, Paramount Plus also covers a wide range of other sports, including golf, MMA, college sports, and more.

Q: Can I watch sports on Paramount Plus internationally?

A: Paramount Plus is available in select countries. However, the sports offerings may vary depending on your location.

In conclusion, Paramount Plus is a fantastic streaming service for sports enthusiasts, offering a diverse range of live sports coverage. Whether you’re a soccer fanatic, basketball aficionado, or tennis lover, Paramount Plus has something for everyone. With its affordable subscription plans and extensive sports offerings, it’s no wonder that Paramount Plus has become a top choice for sports fans worldwide.