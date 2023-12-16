What sports are free with prime?

What Sports Can You Watch for Free with Prime?

In recent years, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of entertainment options at the click of a button. Amazon Prime, one of the leading streaming platforms, not only provides access to a vast library of movies and TV shows but also offers a selection of sports content for its subscribers. If you’re wondering what sports you can watch for free with Prime, we’ve got you covered.

Football: Prime Video has secured the rights to stream a number of football matches, including select Premier League games. This means that Prime members can enjoy live coverage of some of the most exciting football action, completely free of charge.

Tennis: Tennis enthusiasts will be delighted to know that Prime Video also offers free access to some of the biggest tennis tournaments around the world. From the US Open to the ATP World Tour, you can catch all the thrilling matches from the comfort of your own home.

Cricket: Prime Video has recently expanded its sports offerings to include cricket. With free access to select cricket matches, fans can now cheer on their favorite teams and players without having to pay any additional fees.

FAQ:

Q: Do I need a separate subscription to watch sports on Prime?

A: No, if you are an Amazon Prime member, you can enjoy the sports content available on Prime Video at no extra cost.

Q: Can I watch live sports on Prime?

A: Yes, Prime Video offers live coverage of certain sports events, allowing you to watch the action as it happens.

Q: Are all sports available for free on Prime?

A: While Prime Video does offer a selection of sports content for free, not all sports are included. The availability of specific sports may vary depending on licensing agreements.

In conclusion, Amazon Prime provides its members with the opportunity to enjoy a variety of sports content without any additional charges. From football and tennis to cricket, there’s something for every sports fan. So, grab your popcorn, sit back, and get ready to cheer on your favorite teams and athletes with Prime Video.