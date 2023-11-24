What songs will Taylor perform on the Eras Tour?

Taylor Swift fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the start of the highly anticipated Eras Tour. As one of the biggest pop stars of our time, Taylor has an extensive catalog of hits to choose from. But which songs will she perform on this tour? Let’s take a closer look.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Eras Tour?

The Eras Tour is Taylor Swift’s upcoming concert tour, where she will be performing songs from different eras of her career.

Q: What are some of Taylor Swift’s most popular songs?

Taylor Swift has had numerous chart-topping hits throughout her career, including “Love Story,” “You Belong with Me,” “Blank Space,” “Shake It Off,” and “Bad Blood,” among many others.

Q: Will Taylor perform songs from all of her albums?

While it’s impossible to predict the exact setlist for the Eras Tour, it’s highly likely that Taylor will perform songs from each of her albums, spanning from her self-titled debut album to her most recent release, “Evermore.”

Q: Will Taylor perform any new songs?

Given that Taylor Swift is known for surprising her fans, it’s highly possible that she will include some new songs in her setlist. Fans can expect to hear tracks from her latest albums, “Folklore” and “Evermore.”

Q: Will Taylor perform any collaborations?

Taylor Swift has collaborated with numerous artists over the years, and it wouldn’t be surprising if she brings some of them on stage during the Eras Tour. Fans can hope to see special appearances from artists like Ed Sheeran, Brendon Urie, and Bon Iver, among others.

As for the specific songs Taylor will perform, that remains a mystery until the tour kicks off. However, fans can expect a mix of her biggest hits, fan favorites, and perhaps even some surprises. Taylor has always been known for her energetic and captivating performances, so concertgoers are in for a treat.

Whether you’re a die-hard Swiftie or simply a casual fan, the Eras Tour promises to be an unforgettable experience. So mark your calendars and get ready to sing along to all of Taylor Swift’s greatest hits as she takes the stage once again.