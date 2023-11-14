What Songs Have Ariana Grande Written?

Ariana Grande is not only known for her powerful vocals and impressive range, but also for her songwriting abilities. The pop superstar has co-written numerous songs throughout her career, showcasing her talent for crafting catchy melodies and heartfelt lyrics. Let’s take a closer look at some of the notable songs that Ariana Grande has written.

One of Grande’s earliest writing credits came in 2013 with the release of her debut album, “Yours Truly.” She co-wrote several tracks on the album, including the hit single “The Way” featuring Mac Miller. This song not only showcased Grande’s vocal prowess but also her ability to pen infectious pop hooks.

In 2014, Grande released her second studio album, “My Everything,” which featured even more of her songwriting skills. She co-wrote the album’s lead single, “Problem,” which became a massive hit worldwide. The song’s catchy chorus and Grande’s impressive vocal runs made it an instant fan favorite.

Grande continued to flex her songwriting muscles on subsequent albums, including “Dangerous Woman” (2016) and “Sweetener” (2018). She co-wrote several tracks on both albums, including the empowering anthem “God is a woman” and the emotional ballad “No Tears Left to Cry.”

In addition to her solo work, Grande has also collaborated with other artists and contributed to their songs. She co-wrote the chart-topping hit “Bang Bang” with Jessie J and Nicki Minaj in 2014, and she teamed up with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey to co-write “Don’t Call Me Angel” for the “Charlie’s Angels” soundtrack in 2019.

FAQ:

Q: What does co-writing mean?

Co-writing refers to the process of multiple songwriters working together to create a song. Each writer contributes to the lyrics, melody, or both, resulting in a collaborative effort.

Q: How many songs has Ariana Grande written?

Ariana Grande has co-written numerous songs throughout her career, but the exact number is difficult to determine as she often collaborates with other songwriters.

Q: Does Ariana Grande write all of her songs?

While Ariana Grande is involved in the songwriting process for many of her songs, she does not write all of them. Like many artists in the music industry, she often collaborates with other songwriters and producers to create her music.

In conclusion, Ariana Grande has proven herself to be a talented songwriter in addition to her incredible vocal abilities. From her early hits to her more recent releases, she has consistently showcased her knack for crafting memorable and impactful songs. Whether she’s writing solo or collaborating with others, Grande’s songwriting contributions have undoubtedly played a significant role in her success as an artist.