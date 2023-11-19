What Songs Has Ed Sheeran Wrote?

What Songs Has Ed Sheeran Written?

Ed Sheeran, the British singer-songwriter, has become a household name in the music industry. Known for his heartfelt lyrics and catchy melodies, Sheeran has written numerous songs that have resonated with millions of fans worldwide. From his own chart-topping hits to songs penned for other artists, his songwriting prowess knows no bounds. Let’s take a closer look at some of the notable songs Ed Sheeran has written.

1. “Thinking Out Loud”

Released in 2014, “Thinking Out Loud” quickly became one of Sheeran’s most popular songs. The romantic ballad, written solely Sheeran, showcases his ability to craft heartfelt lyrics that tug at the heartstrings. The song earned him two Grammy Awards and has been streamed billions of times.

2. “Shape of You”

Another smash hit penned Sheeran, “Shape of You” dominated the charts in 2017. The infectious pop track, co-written with Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid, showcases Sheeran’s versatility as a songwriter. Its catchy chorus and upbeat tempo made it an instant favorite among fans.

3. “Love Yourself”

While you may associate “Love Yourself” with Justin Bieber, it was actually written Ed Sheeran. The song, released in 2015, topped the charts worldwide and earned Sheeran a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year. Its introspective lyrics and acoustic sound perfectly capture Sheeran’s signature style.

4. “Photograph”

“Photograph” is a heartfelt ballad that showcases Sheeran’s ability to capture raw emotions through his lyrics. Co-written with Johnny McDaid, the song was released in 2014 and has since become a fan favorite.

5. “Everything Has Changed”

Collaborating with Taylor Swift, Sheeran co-wrote “Everything Has Changed” for her 2012 album, “Red.” The song beautifully combines their songwriting talents and became a hit among their respective fan bases.

FAQ:

Q: How many songs has Ed Sheeran written?

A: Ed Sheeran has written numerous songs, including his own hits and songs for other artists. His songwriting credits extend to over 100 songs.

Q: Does Ed Sheeran only write songs for himself?

A: No, Ed Sheeran has also written songs for other artists, including Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, and One Direction.

Q: Has Ed Sheeran won any awards for his songwriting?

A: Yes, Ed Sheeran has received several awards for his songwriting, including multiple Grammy Awards and Brit Awards.

Q: What is a ballad?

A: A ballad is a slow, sentimental song that often tells a story or expresses deep emotions.

Q: Who is Johnny McDaid?

A: Johnny McDaid is a musician and songwriter who has collaborated with Ed Sheeran on several songs.

In conclusion, Ed Sheeran’s songwriting talent has left an indelible mark on the music industry. From his own heartfelt ballads to infectious pop tracks, his songs have resonated with fans around the world. Whether he’s writing for himself or collaborating with other artists, Sheeran’s ability to craft memorable and relatable lyrics is truly remarkable.