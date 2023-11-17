What Songs Has Ed Sheeran Written?

Ed Sheeran, the British singer-songwriter, has become a household name in the music industry. Known for his heartfelt lyrics and catchy melodies, Sheeran has written numerous songs that have resonated with millions of fans worldwide. From his own chart-topping hits to songs penned for other artists, his songwriting prowess knows no bounds. Let’s take a closer look at some of the notable songs Ed Sheeran has written.

1. “Thinking Out Loud”

Released in 2014, “Thinking Out Loud” quickly became one of Sheeran’s most popular songs. The romantic ballad, written solely Sheeran, showcases his ability to craft heartfelt lyrics that tug at the heartstrings.

2. “Shape of You”

Another massive hit, “Shape of You” dominated the charts in 2017. Co-written Sheeran and a team of talented songwriters, this infectious track blends pop, R&B, and dancehall influences, showcasing Sheeran’s versatility as a songwriter.

3. “Love Yourself”

You may be surprised to learn that Justin Bieber’s smash hit “Love Yourself” was actually written Ed Sheeran. This collaboration between the two artists resulted in a catchy breakup anthem that resonated with listeners worldwide.

4. “Photograph”

“Photograph” is a heartfelt ballad that showcases Sheeran’s ability to capture raw emotions through his lyrics. Co-written with Johnny McDaid, this song has become a fan favorite and a staple in Sheeran’s live performances.

5. “The A Team”

One of Sheeran’s breakthrough hits, “The A Team” catapulted him into the spotlight. This poignant song, written solely Sheeran, sheds light on the struggles of drug addiction and homelessness.

FAQ:

Q: How many songs has Ed Sheeran written?

A: Ed Sheeran has written numerous songs throughout his career, including his own hits and songs for other artists.

Q: Does Ed Sheeran write all of his songs?

A: Yes, Ed Sheeran is known for writing the majority of his songs. However, he has also collaborated with other songwriters on certain tracks.

Q: Which song did Ed Sheeran write for Taylor Swift?

A: Ed Sheeran co-wrote the song “Everything Has Changed” with Taylor Swift for her album “Red” released in 2012.

Q: Has Ed Sheeran won any awards for his songwriting?

A: Yes, Ed Sheeran has received numerous awards for his songwriting, including multiple Grammy Awards and Ivor Novello Awards.

In conclusion, Ed Sheeran’s songwriting talent has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the music industry. From his own heartfelt ballads to collaborations with other artists, his songs continue to resonate with fans around the world. Whether you’re dancing to “Shape of You” or shedding a tear to “Thinking Out Loud,” there’s no denying the impact of Ed Sheeran’s songwriting prowess.