What song is on the Marks and Spencer Food advert 2014?

In 2014, Marks and Spencer released a captivating food advert that left viewers humming along to its catchy tune. The advert showcased a range of delectable dishes and sumptuous treats, leaving many curious about the song that accompanied the visuals. Let’s delve into the details and uncover the answer to the burning question: What song is on the Marks and Spencer Food advert 2014?

The song featured in the Marks and Spencer Food advert 2014 is “Don’t Stop” the British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac. Originally released in 1977 as part of their iconic album “Rumours,” the song became an instant hit and has since become one of the band’s most recognizable tracks. With its infectious rhythm and memorable chorus, “Don’t Stop” perfectly complemented the vibrant and mouthwatering imagery of the advert.

FAQ:

Q: Who sings the song in the Marks and Spencer Food advert 2014?

A: The song “Don’t Stop” in the Marks and Spencer Food advert 2014 is performed Fleetwood Mac.

Q: Is the song “Don’t Stop” an original composition for the advert?

A: No, “Don’t Stop” was originally released Fleetwood Mac in 1977 as part of their album “Rumours.”

Q: Can I find the song “Don’t Stop” on music streaming platforms?

A: Yes, “Don’t Stop” Fleetwood Mac is available on various music streaming platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

Q: Did the Marks and Spencer Food advert 2014 contribute to the popularity of the song?

A: While the advert certainly brought renewed attention to “Don’t Stop,” the song was already a well-known hit Fleetwood Mac prior to its use in the advert.

In conclusion, the song featured in the Marks and Spencer Food advert 2014 is “Don’t Stop” Fleetwood Mac. Its timeless appeal and infectious melody perfectly complemented the mouthwatering visuals of the advert, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.