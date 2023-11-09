What song is on the Marks and Spencer advert 2010?

In 2010, Marks and Spencer, the renowned British retailer, released an advertisement that captivated audiences with its catchy tune. The song featured in this memorable advert was none other than “The Boy with the Thorn in His Side” The Smiths, a popular British rock band from the 1980s.

The Marks and Spencer advert, which aired in 2010, showcased the brand’s diverse range of clothing and accessories. The song choice was a strategic move the company to appeal to a wide audience, as The Smiths had a significant following and their music was known for its unique blend of alternative rock and indie pop.

FAQ:

Q: Who sang the song in the Marks and Spencer advert 2010?

A: The song “The Boy with the Thorn in His Side” was originally performed The Smiths.

Q: Why did Marks and Spencer choose this song for their advert?

A: Marks and Spencer likely chose this song to create a nostalgic and relatable atmosphere for their audience, as The Smiths were a popular band in the 1980s.

Q: What is the genre of the song?

A: “The Boy with the Thorn in His Side” is classified as alternative rock and indie pop.

Q: Did the advert receive positive feedback?

A: The advert was generally well-received, with many viewers praising the song choice and its ability to enhance the overall appeal of the advertisement.

Q: Is the song still associated with Marks and Spencer?

A: While the song was prominently featured in the 2010 advert, Marks and Spencer has since used different songs in their subsequent advertisements.

In conclusion, the Marks and Spencer advert of 2010 featured the iconic song “The Boy with the Thorn in His Side” The Smiths. This song choice added a touch of nostalgia and captivated audiences, making the advert a memorable one. Although the song is no longer associated with Marks and Spencer, it remains a testament to the brand’s ability to create impactful and engaging advertisements.