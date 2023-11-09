What song is in the Marks and Spencer advert 2014?

In 2014, Marks and Spencer, the renowned British retailer, released an advertisement that captivated audiences with its catchy soundtrack. The song featured in the advert was “La La La” British singer-songwriter Sam Smith. This choice of music added a vibrant and energetic element to the commercial, perfectly complementing the brand’s image.

The Marks and Spencer advert of 2014 showcased a range of their products, including clothing, food, and home goods. The upbeat tempo and soulful vocals of “La La La” created a sense of excitement and joy, effectively capturing the attention of viewers.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Sam Smith?

A: Sam Smith is a British singer-songwriter who gained international recognition for his soulful voice and emotional ballads. He has won numerous awards, including four Grammy Awards, and has released several successful albums.

Q: What is an advert?

A: An advert, short for advertisement, is a promotional message or video created a company to promote its products or services. Adverts are typically broadcasted on television, displayed online, or featured in print media.

Q: What is Marks and Spencer?

A: Marks and Spencer, often referred to as M&S, is a well-known British retailer that offers a wide range of products, including clothing, home goods, and food. It has a long history and is recognized for its quality and customer service.

Q: Why is the choice of music important in an advert?

A: The choice of music in an advert plays a crucial role in setting the tone and evoking emotions in viewers. It can enhance the overall impact of the advertisement and help create a memorable experience for the audience.

In conclusion, the Marks and Spencer advert of 2014 featured the song “La La La” Sam Smith. This catchy and energetic track added a vibrant element to the commercial, effectively capturing the attention of viewers. The choice of music in an advert is essential in creating a memorable and impactful advertisement.