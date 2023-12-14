What song has the greatest drum intro?

What Song Kicks Off with the Most Epic Drum Intro?

Introduction

Music has the power to captivate us from the very first beat. And when it comes to drum intros, some songs have the ability to instantly grab our attention and leave us in awe. From thunderous rolls to intricate patterns, drummers have created iconic intros that have become legendary in the world of music. But which song boasts the greatest drum intro of all time? Let’s dive into the world of percussion and explore some contenders.

The Contenders

1. Led Zeppelin – “When the Levee Breaks”: John Bonham’s drum intro in this classic rock anthem is nothing short of legendary. The thunderous sound of his drums, recorded in a stairwell, creates an unparalleled sense of power and intensity.

2. Phil Collins – “In the Air Tonight”: The haunting drum intro in this iconic 80s hit is instantly recognizable. Collins’ use of gated reverb on the drums adds a unique atmospheric quality that still gives listeners chills to this day.

3. The Rolling Stones – “Start Me Up”: Charlie Watts’ drum intro in this rock and roll anthem is simple yet undeniably catchy. The driving rhythm sets the tone for the entire song and has become one of the most recognizable intros in rock history.

FAQ

Q: What is a drum intro?

A: A drum intro is the opening section of a song where the drummer plays a distinctive rhythm or pattern to set the tone and capture the listener’s attention.

Q: Why are drum intros important?

A: Drum intros serve as a powerful hook, drawing listeners into a song and creating anticipation for what’s to come. They often set the mood and energy level for the entire piece.

Q: Are drum intros only found in rock music?

A: No, drum intros can be found in various genres of music, including rock, pop, jazz, and even classical. They are a common element in many styles of music.

Conclusion

While there are countless songs with incredible drum intros, the debate over which one is the greatest will likely continue for years to come. Whether it’s the thunderous power of John Bonham, the haunting atmosphere of Phil Collins, or the catchy simplicity of Charlie Watts, each of these drum intros has left an indelible mark on the world of music. So, the next time you hear a song kick off with an epic drum intro, sit back, and let the rhythm take you on a journey.