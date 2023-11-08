What song did BYU Cougarettes dance to?

The Brigham Young University (BYU) Cougarettes, a renowned dance team known for their precision and talent, recently wowed audiences with a captivating performance. The question on everyone’s mind is, “What song did they dance to?” Let’s dive into the details and uncover the answer.

The Cougarettes, known for their exceptional choreography and synchronized movements, showcased their skills during a recent performance at a BYU sporting event. The team’s routine was met with thunderous applause and left spectators in awe. The song they danced to was none other than “Uptown Funk” Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars.

“Uptown Funk” is a popular funk-pop song that was released in 2014. It quickly became a global sensation, topping charts in numerous countries and earning critical acclaim for its catchy melody and infectious energy. The song’s upbeat tempo and lively rhythm provided the perfect backdrop for the Cougarettes’ high-energy routine.

FAQ:

Q: Who are the BYU Cougarettes?

A: The BYU Cougarettes are a dance team from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. They are known for their exceptional talent and have won numerous national championships.

Q: What is “Uptown Funk”?

A: “Uptown Funk” is a song Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars. It was released in 2014 and became a global hit, known for its catchy melody and energetic vibe.

Q: Where did the Cougarettes perform their routine?

A: The Cougarettes performed their routine at a BYU sporting event, captivating the audience with their precision and skill.

In conclusion, the BYU Cougarettes delivered a mesmerizing performance to the tune of “Uptown Funk” Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars. Their exceptional talent and synchronized movements left the audience in awe. The Cougarettes continue to showcase their prowess as one of the top dance teams in the nation, leaving us eagerly anticipating their next performance.