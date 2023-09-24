Weekend College Football Roundup

In this weekend’s college football games, many exciting matchups took place across the country. Here is a roundup of some of the notable results:

The Georgia Appalachian State Mountaineers faced off against the UAB Blazers, with the Mountaineers coming out on top with a final score of 19-9. Both teams displayed strong defensive performances throughout the game.

The Wyoming Cowboys defeated the Wisconsin Badgers with a final score of 22-38. The Cowboys’ offense proved to be too much for the Badgers to handle, as they scored consistently throughout the game.

The North Carolina State Wolfpack secured a close victory against the Virginia Cavaliers, winning 24-21. The game was evenly contested, but the Wolfpack’s resilience in the final quarter led them to victory.

The Purdue Boilermakers and Boise State Broncos had a competitive matchup, with the Broncos emerging as the winners with a score of 34-17. Boise State’s offense was firing on all cylinders, putting up a solid performance.

In another close game, the San Diego State Aztecs fell short against the Air Force Falcons, losing with a score of 31-45. The Falcons’ high-scoring offense could not be contained the Aztecs’ defense.

The Auburn Tigers faced off against the Texas A&M Aggies, and the Aggies came away with a 45-10 victory. The Tigers struggled to find their rhythm offensively, while the Aggies capitalized on their opportunities.

Overall, this weekend’s college football games provided fans with thrilling matchups and exciting performances. The games showcased the talent and determination of the participating teams, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next round of games.

Sources:

– Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff