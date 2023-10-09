LinkedIn Unveils New AI Features for Job Hunting, Marketing, and Sales

LinkedIn, the popular professional networking platform with nearly 1 billion users, has introduced a range of new AI features across its job-hunting, marketing, and sales tools. These updates aim to address the challenges faced businesses while ensuring user engagement.

One of the significant updates is to LinkedIn’s Recruiter talent sourcing platform, which now incorporates AI assistance throughout. This integration enables recruitment specialists to develop better search terms using generative AI, resulting in more robust candidate lists.

Another notable addition is the AI-powered LinkedIn Learning coach. This feature not only recommends specific courses but also provides users with information and advice. LinkedIn offers a vast library of training videos covering soft skills, technical abilities, and industry-specific knowledge.

The platform has been gradually integrating AI capabilities into its product line. Earlier this year, LinkedIn introduced AI-powered writing recommendations for composing messages to other users. Tests have also been conducted using AI-generated job descriptions, which have been noticed and appreciated recruiters.

LinkedIn’s involvement with AI is not new. In fact, the platform has extensively utilized artificial intelligence in various ways. According to Deepak Agarwal, Lead AI Developer at LinkedIn, AI powers almost everything on the platform in one way or another.

The growing interest in AI is largely due to advancements made OpenAI and other similar developments. OpenAI, in which Microsoft has a 49% stake following a $13 billion investment, has integrated AI technology into several products. Microsoft continues to explore the potential uses of AI and the development of its Large Language Models.

Lastly, LinkedIn’s new AI-powered tool, Accelerate, aims to assist marketers in their campaigns. Although the tool’s impact may be limited, given the multiple platforms and audiences involved in marketing initiatives, it presents an opportunity for marketers to leverage AI capabilities.

In summary, LinkedIn is leveraging AI to enhance its platform and meet the needs of its users. From AI-assisted recruiting and personalized learning recommendations to AI-powered marketing campaigns and B2B sales, these new features demonstrate LinkedIn’s commitment to staying ahead in the ever-evolving business realm.

