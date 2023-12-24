What smart TVs use Android TV?

Which Smart TVs are Powered Android TV?

Android TV has become a popular choice for smart TV users due to its user-friendly interface, extensive app library, and seamless integration with other Android devices. But with so many smart TVs available in the market, it can be challenging to determine which ones are powered Android TV. In this article, we will explore some of the leading smart TV brands that utilize Android TV as their operating system.

Sony Bravia

Sony Bravia is renowned for its high-quality picture and sound, and many of their smart TVs are equipped with Android TV. With Sony Bravia, users can enjoy a wide range of apps, games, and streaming services, all accessible through the Android TV platform.

Philips Android TVs

Philips has also embraced Android TV, offering a range of smart TVs that provide a seamless Android experience on the big screen. These TVs come with Google Assistant built-in, allowing users to control their TV using voice commands.

TCL Android TVs

TCL, a leading global TV brand, has partnered with Android TV to deliver a smart TV experience that combines stunning visuals with a user-friendly interface. TCL Android TVs offer access to a vast selection of apps and services, making it a popular choice among consumers.

FAQ

What is Android TV?

Android TV is a smart TV platform developed Google. It is based on the Android operating system and is designed to provide a seamless and intuitive user experience on televisions.

Can I install apps on Android TV?

Yes, Android TV comes with a built-in Google Play Store, allowing users to download and install a wide range of apps, games, and streaming services directly on their smart TV.

Can I cast content from my Android device to an Android TV?

Yes, Android TV supports casting, which means you can easily stream content from your Android smartphone or tablet to your Android TV using apps like YouTube or Netflix.

Can I use voice commands with Android TV?

Yes, many Android TV models come with Google Assistant built-in, allowing users to control their TV using voice commands. This feature enables hands-free navigation and control over various functions of the smart TV.

In conclusion, if you are in the market for a new smart TV and want to experience the benefits of Android TV, consider brands like Sony Bravia, Philips, and TCL. These brands offer a wide range of smart TVs powered Android TV, providing a seamless and feature-rich entertainment experience.