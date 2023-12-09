What sickness does Joel have in The Last of Us?

Joel’s Mysterious Illness in The Last of Us: Unraveling the Enigma

In the critically acclaimed video game, The Last of Us, players are introduced to a post-apocalyptic world where survival is paramount. Among the many challenges faced the game’s protagonist, Joel, is a mysterious illness that has plagued him for years. As players delve deeper into the game’s narrative, they are left wondering: what sickness does Joel have?

The Enigma Unveiled:

Throughout the game, Joel’s illness remains shrouded in secrecy, leaving players to piece together clues and speculate on its nature. While the game does not explicitly reveal the exact illness afflicting Joel, it is heavily implied that he suffers from a form of fungal infection known as Cordyceps.

Understanding Cordyceps:

Cordyceps is a type of parasitic fungus that primarily affects insects and other arthropods. It invades the host’s body, eventually taking control of its nervous system and altering its behavior. In The Last of Us, this fungal infection has mutated, allowing it to infect humans and wreak havoc on their bodies.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. How does Joel contract the infection?

– The exact circumstances of Joel’s infection are not explicitly revealed in the game. However, it is suggested that he may have come into contact with the fungus during his struggle for survival in the post-apocalyptic world.

2. What are the symptoms of Cordyceps infection in humans?

– The symptoms of Cordyceps infection in humans vary, but they typically include respiratory issues, cognitive decline, and physical deterioration. In the game, Joel exhibits some of these symptoms, such as coughing and difficulty breathing.

3. Is there a cure for Cordyceps infection?

– In The Last of Us universe, no known cure for the Cordyceps infection exists. However, the game’s plot revolves around the search for a potential cure, which adds to the suspense and urgency of Joel’s journey.

As players navigate through The Last of Us, Joel’s illness serves as a constant reminder of the harsh realities of the game’s world. While the exact nature of his sickness may remain a mystery, its impact on the narrative and gameplay is undeniable. The enigma surrounding Joel’s illness adds depth to the game, leaving players captivated and eager to uncover the truth behind this haunting affliction.