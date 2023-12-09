What sickness did Joel have in The Last of Us?

Joel’s Mysterious Illness in The Last of Us: Unraveling the Enigma

In the critically acclaimed video game, The Last of Us, players are thrust into a post-apocalyptic world where survival is paramount. As they navigate through the game’s gripping storyline, one question that often arises is: What sickness did Joel, the game’s protagonist, have? Let’s delve into this enigma and shed some light on Joel’s mysterious illness.

The Infection:

Joel’s illness is a result of the Cordyceps Brain Infection (CBI), a fictional fungal pandemic that ravages humanity in The Last of Us. This infection is caused the Cordyceps fungus, which primarily affects insects but has mutated to infect humans in the game’s universe. Once infected, the fungus takes over the host’s brain, transforming them into aggressive and mindless creatures known as “infected.”

Joel’s Condition:

While Joel is not infected with the Cordyceps fungus himself, he suffers from a different ailment. Throughout the game, it becomes apparent that Joel’s illness is a form of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). This psychological condition is a result of the traumatic events he experienced during the outbreak and subsequent loss of his daughter.

FAQ:

Q: Did Joel’s illness affect his ability to survive?

A: Despite his illness, Joel’s survival instincts and skills remain intact. In fact, his experiences and determination make him a formidable survivor in the harsh world of The Last of Us.

Q: Was there a cure for Joel’s illness?

A: Unlike the Cordyceps Brain Infection, there is no cure for PTSD. However, throughout the game, Joel finds solace and purpose in his relationship with Ellie, a young girl he is tasked with protecting. This connection serves as a form of therapy for him.

Q: Did Joel’s illness impact the game’s storyline?

A: Absolutely. Joel’s illness adds depth to his character and influences his decisions throughout the game. It serves as a driving force behind his actions and shapes the emotional journey players embark on.

In conclusion, Joel’s illness in The Last of Us is a manifestation of post-traumatic stress disorder, a psychological condition resulting from the traumatic events he endured. While not infected with the Cordyceps Brain Infection, Joel’s illness plays a crucial role in shaping his character and the overall narrative of the game. As players immerse themselves in this gripping post-apocalyptic world, they witness Joel’s struggle with his illness and his unwavering determination to survive.