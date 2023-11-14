What Shows Where Selena Gomez In?

Selena Gomez, the multi-talented American actress, singer, and producer, has captivated audiences worldwide with her incredible talent and charm. With a career spanning over two decades, Gomez has appeared in numerous television shows, movies, and music videos. Let’s take a closer look at some of the notable shows where Selena Gomez has showcased her acting prowess.

Wizards of Waverly Place: One of Gomez’s breakthrough roles was in the hit Disney Channel series “Wizards of Waverly Place.” She portrayed the lead character, Alex Russo, a young wizard navigating the challenges of adolescence while honing her magical abilities. The show aired from 2007 to 2012 and garnered Gomez widespread recognition and critical acclaim.

13 Reasons Why: In 2017, Gomez served as an executive producer for the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why,” based on the best-selling novel Jay Asher. The show tackled sensitive topics such as teen suicide, bullying, and sexual assault. Gomez also made a cameo appearance in the series, further showcasing her versatility as an artist.

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody: Before her rise to stardom, Gomez appeared in several episodes of the popular Disney Channel series “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.” She played the character of Gwen, a young girl who develops a crush on one of the main characters. This early role helped pave the way for her future success in the entertainment industry.

FAQ:

Q: What is a breakthrough role?

A: A breakthrough role refers to a performance or role that propels an actor or actress into the spotlight, often leading to increased recognition and opportunities in their career.

Q: What does it mean to serve as an executive producer?

A: Serving as an executive producer involves overseeing various aspects of a production, such as financing, casting, and creative decisions. It is a role of significant responsibility and involvement in the overall development and success of a project.

Q: What is a cameo appearance?

A: A cameo appearance is a brief appearance or guest role a well-known individual in a film, television show, or music video. It is usually a small, often uncredited role, intended to surprise or delight the audience.

In conclusion, Selena Gomez has graced our screens with her talent and versatility in various television shows throughout her career. From her breakout role in “Wizards of Waverly Place” to her executive producer role in “13 Reasons Why,” Gomez continues to captivate audiences with her exceptional performances. Her contributions to the entertainment industry have solidified her status as a beloved and influential figure in popular culture.