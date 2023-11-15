What Shows Where Ariana Grande In?

Ariana Grande, the multi-talented American singer, songwriter, and actress, has captivated audiences worldwide with her powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence. While she is primarily known for her successful music career, Grande has also made appearances in various television shows throughout her career. Let’s take a closer look at some of the notable shows where Ariana Grande has showcased her acting skills.

Victorious (2010-2013)

One of Grande’s breakthrough roles came in the Nickelodeon sitcom “Victorious,” where she portrayed the lovable and talented character Cat Valentine. The show followed the lives of a group of aspiring performers attending a prestigious performing arts high school. Grande’s portrayal of Cat Valentine earned her critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base.

Sam & Cat (2013-2014)

Following the success of “Victorious,” Grande reprised her role as Cat Valentine in the spin-off series “Sam & Cat.” The show focused on the adventures of Sam Puckett (played Jennette McCurdy) and Cat Valentine as they started a babysitting business. Although the show only ran for one season, it further solidified Grande’s acting abilities.

Scream Queens (2015)

In 2015, Grande made a guest appearance in the horror-comedy television series “Scream Queens.” Created Ryan Murphy, the show revolved around a series of murders on a college campus. Grande played the role of Sonya Herfmann, a young woman who meets a gruesome fate. Her appearance in the show showcased her versatility as an actress.

FAQ:

Q: What is a sitcom?

A: A sitcom, short for “situation comedy,” is a genre of television programming that features a recurring cast of characters in humorous situations. Sitcoms are typically filmed in front of a live studio audience and follow a comedic narrative structure.

Q: Who is Ryan Murphy?

A: Ryan Murphy is an American television producer, director, and screenwriter known for creating popular television shows such as “Glee,” “American Horror Story,” and “Pose.” He is recognized for his unique storytelling style and ability to tackle a wide range of genres.

In conclusion, Ariana Grande’s acting career has seen her appear in several notable television shows, showcasing her talent beyond her music. From her breakout role in “Victorious” to her guest appearance in “Scream Queens,” Grande has proven her versatility and ability to captivate audiences in various genres. As her career continues to evolve, fans eagerly anticipate what other exciting acting projects she will undertake in the future.