What Shows Have Ariana Grande Been In?

Ariana Grande: A Talented Actress in the Spotlight

Ariana Grande, the multi-talented pop sensation, has not only captured the hearts of millions with her powerful vocals and catchy tunes but has also made a name for herself in the world of acting. While most people know her for her music career, Grande has showcased her acting prowess in various television shows throughout her career. Let’s take a closer look at some of the shows that have featured this talented artist.

One of Grande’s most notable roles was on the hit Nickelodeon show, “Victorious.” In this popular teen sitcom, she portrayed the character of Cat Valentine, a lovable and eccentric redhead with a passion for performing arts. Grande’s portrayal of Cat was widely praised for her comedic timing and infectious energy, earning her a dedicated fan base.

Following the success of “Victorious,” Grande reprised her role as Cat Valentine in the spin-off series, “Sam & Cat.” This show brought together characters from “Victorious” and another Nickelodeon show, “iCarly,” creating a fun and entertaining crossover. Once again, Grande’s performance as Cat showcased her versatility as an actress and solidified her status as a rising star.

In addition to her Nickelodeon ventures, Grande has also made appearances in other television shows. She guest-starred in an episode of the popular Fox series, “Scream Queens,” where she played the role of Chanel #2, a sassy and fashionable sorority sister. This role allowed Grande to demonstrate her acting range beyond the comedic realm, leaving audiences impressed with her ability to tackle different genres.

In conclusion, Ariana Grande’s acting career has been as impressive as her musical achievements. From her breakout role in “Victorious” to her guest appearances in other popular shows, Grande has proven her versatility and talent as an actress. As she continues to dominate the music industry, fans eagerly await her next on-screen venture, eager to see what new heights she will reach in her acting career.