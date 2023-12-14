What Shows Does Hulu Have?

Hulu, the popular streaming service, offers a vast library of shows for its subscribers. With a wide range of genres and options, Hulu has become a go-to platform for those seeking quality entertainment. Whether you’re a fan of drama, comedy, or reality TV, Hulu has something for everyone.

What is Hulu?

Hulu is a subscription-based streaming service that allows users to watch a variety of TV shows, movies, and original content. It offers both on-demand and live TV options, making it a versatile choice for viewers.

Popular Shows on Hulu

Hulu boasts an impressive collection of popular shows from various networks and studios. Some of the most well-known series available on Hulu include “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a gripping dystopian drama based on Margaret Atwood’s novel, and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” a hilarious police sitcom loved many. Other notable shows include “Grey’s Anatomy,” “This Is Us,” “The Good Place,” and “Family Guy.”

Original Content

In addition to licensed shows, Hulu has also produced its own original content. One of its most successful original series is “The Act,” a true crime drama based on a shocking real-life story. Hulu’s original shows have gained critical acclaim and have become a significant draw for subscribers.

FAQ

1. How much does Hulu cost?

Hulu offers different subscription plans, including a basic plan starting at $5.99 per month and an ad-free plan for $11.99 per month. There is also a Hulu + Live TV option available for $64.99 per month.

2. Can I watch Hulu on multiple devices?

Yes, Hulu allows users to stream content on multiple devices simultaneously. However, the number of devices that can be used at the same time depends on the subscription plan.

3. Are all shows on Hulu available for streaming?

While Hulu offers an extensive library of shows, not all series may be available for streaming due to licensing agreements. However, Hulu frequently updates its content, adding new shows and removing expired ones.

In conclusion, Hulu provides a wide range of shows, including popular series from various networks and its own original content. With its diverse selection and affordable subscription plans, Hulu has become a top choice for streaming enthusiasts. So, whether you’re looking for the latest drama or a classic sitcom, Hulu is sure to have something that suits your taste.