What shows are returning to NBC in 2023?

Exciting Lineup: NBC Announces the Return of Beloved Shows in 2023

In a thrilling announcement, NBC has revealed its highly anticipated lineup of returning shows for the year 2023. Fans of the network can look forward to the revival of some of their favorite series, as well as the continuation of ongoing hits. With a diverse range of genres and storylines, NBC is set to captivate audiences once again.

1. “Friends Reunion: The One Where They Return”

Undoubtedly the most exciting news for fans of the iconic sitcom, “Friends Reunion: The One Where They Return” will bring back the beloved cast for a special limited series. Set to air in 2023, this reunion promises to reignite the nostalgia and laughter that made the original show a cultural phenomenon.

2. “Chicago Med: Season 9”

The gripping medical drama “Chicago Med” will return for its ninth season, delving deeper into the lives of the dedicated doctors and nurses at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. With its compelling storylines and talented ensemble cast, this show continues to be a fan favorite.

3. “The Blacklist: Season 10”

James Spader’s enigmatic character, Raymond “Red” Reddington, will be back for another thrilling season of “The Blacklist.” This crime drama has kept viewers on the edge of their seats with its intricate plot twists and captivating performances.

4. “This Is Us: Season 7”

The heartwarming and emotionally charged family drama “This Is Us” will return for its seventh season, continuing to explore the lives of the Pearson family across different timelines. Known for its poignant storytelling and exceptional acting, this show has touched the hearts of millions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: When will these shows return to NBC?

A: The exact premiere dates for each show have not been announced yet. However, fans can expect them to air sometime in 2023.

Q: Will the original cast members be returning for the “Friends” reunion?

A: Yes, all six main cast members of “Friends” will be returning for the reunion series.

Q: Are there any new shows coming to NBC in 2023?

A: While this announcement focuses on the returning shows, NBC will also introduce new series as part of its 2023 lineup. Details about these new shows will be revealed in the coming months.

With the return of these beloved shows, NBC is set to provide audiences with a diverse range of entertainment options in 2023. Whether you’re a fan of comedy, drama, or crime thrillers, there’s something for everyone. Stay tuned for more updates as NBC continues to unveil its exciting lineup for the upcoming year.