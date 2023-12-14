What shows are out in August?

What to Watch in August: A Guide to the Hottest Shows This Month

As we enter the dog days of summer, it’s time to kick back, relax, and indulge in some binge-worthy television shows. August brings a plethora of exciting new releases across various streaming platforms, ensuring there’s something for everyone. From gripping dramas to hilarious comedies, here’s a rundown of the must-watch shows this month.

1. “Nine Perfect Strangers” (Hulu)

Based on the bestselling novel Liane Moriarty, this highly anticipated limited series follows nine strangers who gather at a luxurious wellness retreat. Starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy, “Nine Perfect Strangers” promises a thrilling and mysterious journey into the depths of human psychology.

2. “Reservation Dogs” (FX on Hulu)

Created Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo, this coming-of-age comedy series revolves around four Indigenous teenagers living in rural Oklahoma. With its unique perspective and heartfelt storytelling, “Reservation Dogs” has already garnered critical acclaim and is set to become a cultural phenomenon.

3. “The Chair” (Netflix)

Sandra Oh stars in this witty and thought-provoking dramedy about the challenges faced the first woman of color to chair the English department at a prestigious university. With its sharp writing and stellar performances, “The Chair” offers a refreshing take on academia and the complexities of leadership.

4. “Mr. Corman” (Apple TV+)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt writes, directs, and stars in this introspective series that explores the life of a middle school teacher grappling with anxiety, loneliness, and the pursuit of happiness. “Mr. Corman” delves into the struggles of everyday life with a touch of humor and poignancy.

FAQ:

Q: What does “limited series” mean?

A: A limited series refers to a television show that has a predetermined number of episodes and is not intended to continue beyond that. It often tells a self-contained story with a clear beginning, middle, and end.

Q: Who is Taika Waititi?

A: Taika Waititi is a renowned filmmaker and actor known for his unique blend of humor and heart in movies such as “Jojo Rabbit” and “Thor: Ragnarok.” He is of Māori descent and has been instrumental in bringing Indigenous stories to the forefront of popular culture.

Q: Can I watch these shows outside the United States?

A: Availability may vary depending on your location and streaming platform. It’s recommended to check with your local streaming services or use a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to access content from different regions.

So, grab your popcorn, find a cozy spot on the couch, and get ready to immerse yourself in the captivating worlds of these August releases. Whether you’re in the mood for mystery, laughter, or introspection, these shows are sure to keep you entertained throughout the month. Happy binge-watching!