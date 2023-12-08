What shows are on Peacock premium?

Peacock Premium: A Comprehensive Guide to the Shows Available

Peacock Premium, the streaming service from NBCUniversal, has quickly gained popularity among TV enthusiasts. With its vast library of content, Peacock Premium offers a wide range of shows to cater to every viewer’s taste. Whether you’re a fan of gripping dramas, hilarious comedies, or thrilling action series, Peacock Premium has something for everyone. In this article, we will explore the diverse selection of shows available on Peacock Premium and answer some frequently asked questions.

What shows can I watch on Peacock Premium?

Peacock Premium boasts an impressive lineup of shows, including popular favorites and exclusive originals. From beloved classics like “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation” to critically acclaimed dramas like “Yellowstone” and “This Is Us,” there is no shortage of binge-worthy content. Additionally, Peacock Premium offers a variety of reality shows, such as “The Real Housewives” franchise and “Top Chef,” for those who enjoy a dose of unscripted entertainment. With new shows being added regularly, Peacock Premium ensures that there is always something fresh and exciting to watch.

FAQ:

What is Peacock Premium?

Peacock Premium is a subscription-based streaming service offered NBCUniversal. It provides access to a vast library of TV shows, movies, and exclusive content.

How much does Peacock Premium cost?

Peacock Premium offers two subscription options: $4.99 per month with limited ads or $9.99 per month for an ad-free experience. There is also a free version available with limited content.

Can I watch Peacock Premium on multiple devices?

Yes, Peacock Premium allows simultaneous streaming on multiple devices. You can enjoy your favorite shows on your TV, computer, smartphone, or tablet.

Is Peacock Premium available internationally?

Currently, Peacock Premium is only available in the United States. However, NBCUniversal has plans to expand its availability to other countries in the future.

In conclusion, Peacock Premium offers a diverse and extensive collection of shows, making it a must-have streaming service for TV enthusiasts. With its affordable subscription options and user-friendly interface, Peacock Premium provides an immersive viewing experience for all. So, grab your popcorn and get ready to indulge in the world of entertainment that Peacock Premium has to offer.