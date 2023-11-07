What shows are included with Apple TV Plus?

Apple TV Plus, the streaming service launched tech giant Apple, offers a wide range of original shows and movies for its subscribers. With a focus on high-quality content and star-studded productions, Apple TV Plus has quickly become a popular choice for entertainment enthusiasts. Let’s take a closer look at some of the shows included in this streaming service.

The Morning Show: Starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, this drama series takes viewers behind the scenes of a morning news show and explores the power dynamics and personal struggles of the people involved.

Ted Lasso: A heartwarming comedy series starring Jason Sudeikis as an American football coach who moves to England to coach a soccer team. The show follows his journey as he navigates cultural differences and tries to win over his skeptical players.

For All Mankind: This alternate history drama imagines a world where the global space race never ended. It explores the lives of NASA astronauts and their families as they strive to push the boundaries of space exploration.

See: Set in a future where humanity has lost the sense of sight, this epic drama follows a tribe of people who have been blind for centuries. Their lives are changed forever when twins with the ability to see are born.

FAQ:

What is Apple TV Plus?

Apple TV Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers original shows and movies produced Apple. It is available on various Apple devices, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple TVs.

How much does Apple TV Plus cost?

Apple TV Plus is priced at $4.99 per month. However, Apple also offers a one-year free subscription to customers who purchase a new Apple device.

Can I watch Apple TV Plus on non-Apple devices?

Yes, Apple TV Plus is not limited to Apple devices. It is also available on select smart TVs, streaming devices, and web browsers.

Is Apple TV Plus ad-free?

Yes, Apple TV Plus is ad-free. Subscribers can enjoy their favorite shows and movies without any interruptions.

In conclusion, Apple TV Plus offers a diverse range of original shows and movies that cater to various interests. From gripping dramas to heartwarming comedies, there is something for everyone on this streaming service. With its affordable pricing and ad-free experience, Apple TV Plus has quickly become a popular choice for streaming entertainment.