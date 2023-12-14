What shows are coming back on CBS this fall?

CBS Announces Exciting Lineup of Returning Shows for Fall 2022

In a recent announcement, CBS has revealed its highly anticipated lineup of returning shows for the upcoming fall season. Fans can expect a mix of beloved favorites and thrilling new additions to the network’s schedule, promising an exciting and diverse range of entertainment.

Returning Fan Favorites

CBS is bringing back some of its most popular shows, much to the delight of fans. The critically acclaimed crime drama “NCIS” will be returning for its nineteenth season, continuing to captivate audiences with its gripping storylines and beloved characters.

Another long-running favorite, “The Big Bang Theory” spin-off “Young Sheldon,” will be back for its sixth season. This heartwarming comedy follows the early life of Sheldon Cooper, providing plenty of laughs along the way.

Additionally, the hit legal drama “Bull” will be returning for its sixth season, offering viewers more intriguing courtroom battles and complex characters.

New Additions to the Lineup

CBS is also introducing some exciting new shows to its fall lineup. One highly anticipated addition is the medical drama “Good Sam,” starring Sophia Bush as a talented surgeon who becomes the head of surgery at a prestigious hospital. This compelling series promises to deliver a mix of intense medical cases and personal drama.

Another new show to look forward to is the crime procedural “FBI: International,” expanding the successful “FBI” franchise. This spin-off follows the elite agents of the International Division as they tackle high-stakes cases around the globe.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: When will these shows premiere?

A: The premiere dates for each show will be announced CBS in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for updates!

Q: Will the returning shows have the same cast?

A: While CBS has not released specific details, it is expected that the main cast members of the returning shows will reprise their roles.

Q: Can I watch these shows online?

A: Yes, CBS typically offers full episodes of their shows on their official website and streaming platforms.

With an impressive lineup of returning favorites and exciting new additions, CBS is set to deliver another season of captivating television this fall. Whether you’re a fan of crime dramas, comedies, or medical shows, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on CBS.